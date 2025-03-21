Coco Gauff Dominates Miami Open Match Against Sofia Kenin
Coco Gauff delivered a commanding performance at the Miami Open, defeating Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 to proceed to the third round. Gauff, serving impressively at 84% for first-serve points, aims to secure her first Miami title. Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and several other players advanced in the tournament.
In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory at the Miami Open on Thursday. The 19-year-old American tennis star, aiming for her first Miami title, showed no mercy as she dominated the match from start to finish.
Gauff's first-serve success rate was an impressive 84%, and she converted six out of nine break points, leaving Kenin with little chance to counter. Despite her recent elimination in the Indian Wells tournament, Gauff appears in peak form and is gearing up for her next match against Ashlyn Krueger.
In other news, Aryna Sabalenka, the tournament's top seed, clinched a swift victory over Viktoriya Tomova. The second day of the Miami Open saw several exciting advancements from notable players in both the women's and men's events, highlighting the intense competition underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
