Gulf of Mexico Renamed to Gulf of America
Google Maps will update the name of 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America' in accordance with U.S. Geographic Names System updates. This change follows an executive order from President Trump. While visible in the U.S., Mexico will retain the original name. Mount McKinley will also undergo a similar renaming process.
In a significant geographical update, Google Maps has announced that it will rename the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America' following its addition to the U.S. Geographic Names System. The change was revealed in an X post on Monday.
The announcement comes on the heels of an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has also directed the renaming of Alaska's peak Denali back to its former name, Mount McKinley. These actions align with several campaign promises he has fulfilled after taking office last Monday.
While the renaming will be visible to users in the U.S., the title 'Gulf of Mexico' remains unchanged in Mexico. International users outside the two countries are expected to see both names on the map. Google, owned by Alphabet, will reflect similar changes in names on its platform shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
