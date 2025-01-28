Google Maps Redefines Geography: Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Google Maps will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America within the U.S., following an official change by the Trump administration. This update is part of Google's approach to locale-based naming, seen with other geographic disputes. Mexico retains the original name, and other countries will see both versions.
In a recent announcement, Google Maps revealed plans to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in the United States. This move follows an official update in the U.S. Geographic Names System, initiated by the Trump administration.
The decision is part of a broader set of executive actions that also included renaming North America's highest peak to Mount McKinley. Google Maps, leveraging its locale-based labeling system, will implement this geographical update, although the name will remain the same in Mexico.
This change mirrors Google's handling of other naming disputes, such as the 'Sea of Japan (East Sea)' and the 'Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf)'. The update is a strategic response to national naming preferences, emphasizing Google's adaptability in resolving geographic disputes.