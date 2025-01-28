Left Menu

Chrystia Freeland's Strategic Trade Retaliation Plan

Chrystia Freeland, former finance minister and candidate for Canadian prime minister, suggests a 'retaliation list’ of targeted U.S. exports if Trump imposes tariffs. She plans to restrict U.S. companies from Canadian procurement and convene a global summit to counteract threats to Canada’s sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:06 IST
Chrystia Freeland's Strategic Trade Retaliation Plan
  • Country:
  • Canada

Chrystia Freeland, once Canada's finance minister and now a challenger for the prime minister seat, is advocating for a 'retaliation list' targeting U.S. exports should former President Donald Trump impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods. The proposed list, valued at 200 billion Canadian dollars, aims to highlight potential damages American exporters would face. Freeland emphasizes precision and tact, identifying potential pain points such as Florida's orange growers and Wisconsin's dairy farmers, underlining Canada's readiness to protect its economic interests.

Freeland's approach includes banning American companies from Canadian procurement projects and organizing an international summit with countries like Mexico and the European Union to foster a unified front against U.S. economic intimidation tactics. She faces competition from figures like Mark Carney, who suggested cutting Quebec's hydro exports as a plausible counter-move.

Her leadership ambitions arise from an abrupt exit as finance minister, leaving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce his resignation. Trudeau will hold his position until a new Liberal leader is elected in March, though challenges from opposition parties threaten to topple their minority government shortly after parliament reconvenes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025