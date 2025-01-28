Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Joins Forces with AAP for Delhi Poll Campaign

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. SP leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, will join AAP's campaign efforts. Despite the INDIA alliance formation, Congress and AAP are contesting separately in the Delhi polls.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic maneuver in the lead-up to the Delhi assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has pledged its support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Joining forces with the Trinamool Congress, Shivsena UBT, and the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction, the SP will bolster AAP's campaign in the capital.

According to information from AAP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, alongside AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will headline a roadshow in Delhi's Rithala constituency on January 30. Yadav will be accompanied by several MPs from his party, including Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, as they campaign for AAP candidates ahead of the elections.

Despite the INDIA alliance framework under which both Congress and AAP contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi, the parties are now vying for the assembly seats independently. This division has led to other INDIA bloc members, like the SP, rallying behind AAP. SP leader Yadav reaffirmed that the INDIA alliance remains strong, with regional parties supported wherever they hold sway.

Set for a single-phase poll on February 5, the Delhi assembly elections will see vote counting commence on February 8. While Congress, once a dominant force with 15 uninterrupted years of governance, has floundered in recent elections, AAP's 2020 triumph saw them secure a commanding 62 out of 70 seats. The BJP managed to win only eight seats last term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

