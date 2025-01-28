Left Menu

Kharge vs BJP: Debate Heats Up Over 'Dip in Ganga' Remarks

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao defends Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on the 'dip in Ganga' controversy, stressing the need to prioritize poverty alleviation over religious symbolism. Kharge criticizes BJP leaders for focusing on rituals instead of addressing poverty, while Union Minister Meghwal challenges Congress’s historical actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:12 IST
Kharge vs BJP: Debate Heats Up Over 'Dip in Ganga' Remarks
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political discourse intensifying around religious and social priorities, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao stepped up to defend his party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, concerning remarks made about the 'dip in Ganga' controversy. Rao articulated that Kharge's comments aimed to highlight the crucial balance of serving the poor alongside spiritual devotion.

Rao criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for garnering votes through emotional appeals, stating, "When you bathe in the Ganga, it's a matter of devotion, but Modi and Shah are distracted from addressing poverty. They trade in sentiments, while our focus remains on uplifting the poor to gain public favor."

The dispute arose from Kharge's condemnation of BJP leaders participating in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing that rituals like a holy dip fail to resolve poverty issues. Kharge did not shy away from taking a scathing jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's duality in actions versus constitutional respect, labeling Modi's promises as deceptive.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal responded by questioning Congress's historical commitments, specifically if any Congress prime minister had honored BR Ambedkar's legacy by visiting his birthplace. Meghwal praised PM Modi for his unprecedented visit in 2016, escalating the ongoing partisan argument.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025