Kharge vs BJP: Debate Heats Up Over 'Dip in Ganga' Remarks

In a political discourse intensifying around religious and social priorities, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao stepped up to defend his party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, concerning remarks made about the 'dip in Ganga' controversy. Rao articulated that Kharge's comments aimed to highlight the crucial balance of serving the poor alongside spiritual devotion.

Rao criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for garnering votes through emotional appeals, stating, "When you bathe in the Ganga, it's a matter of devotion, but Modi and Shah are distracted from addressing poverty. They trade in sentiments, while our focus remains on uplifting the poor to gain public favor."

The dispute arose from Kharge's condemnation of BJP leaders participating in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing that rituals like a holy dip fail to resolve poverty issues. Kharge did not shy away from taking a scathing jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's duality in actions versus constitutional respect, labeling Modi's promises as deceptive.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal responded by questioning Congress's historical commitments, specifically if any Congress prime minister had honored BR Ambedkar's legacy by visiting his birthplace. Meghwal praised PM Modi for his unprecedented visit in 2016, escalating the ongoing partisan argument.

(With inputs from agencies.)