Political Clash Over Faith: BJP vs Congress

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of disrespecting Hindu sentiments with his recent comments on a sacred event. Bawankule called Kharge's remarks 'insensitive' and 'offensive,' alleging a consistent pattern of Congress disrespect towards Hindu traditions.

Responding to Kharge's criticism that BJP leaders compete for media attention during holy dips, Bawankule argued that faith should not be mocked, especially during events like the Kumbh Mela, deeply revered by millions of Hindus. He reiterated that such statements could alienate Congress from the Hindu majority.

Highlighting the ongoing political tensions, Bawankule stressed that Indians would remember such behavior when voting. He warned that continued disrespect for Hindu traditions by Congress might have significant electoral repercussions.

