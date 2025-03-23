Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Prays and Prepares for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik for prayers and aarti. He engaged with sadhus and mahants regarding the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, accompanied by several state officials, while also paying tribute to freedom fighters on Shaheed Din.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a spiritual visit to the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, focusing on the ceremonial aarti at one of the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, a district administration release reported.

In preparation for the imminent Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Fadnavis held discussions with sadhus and mahants present at the temple.

The chief minister's team included State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and other notable state officials. Prior to the temple visit, Fadnavis commemorated Shaheed Din by paying floral tribute to freedom fighters.

