AIADMK Chief Slams DMK Government Over Fishermen Crisis

AIADMK chief and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Edappadai K Palaniswami, has taken a strong stance against the DMK government's handling of the ongoing fishermen issue with Sri Lanka.

Following the arrest of several Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Palaniswami expressed his frustration, accusing the DMK administration of limiting its action to merely writing letters to the Centre.

He stressed the need for the Centre to initiate discussions with Sri Lanka for a permanent solution, urging the 39 DMK-led Lok Sabha MPs to intensify their efforts in Parliament to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)