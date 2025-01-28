Political Showdown: Kejriwal and BJP Clash Over Yamuna Water Controversy

The political atmosphere in Delhi is tense as BJP leader Tarun Chugh hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his accusations against the Haryana BJP government concerning the Yamuna river water issue. Chugh dismissed Kejriwal's claims as baseless, highlighting that even the Delhi Jal Board CEO had refuted them.

Chugh accused Kejriwal of descending to petty politics and insinuated that such allegations are a desperate attempt amid decreasing public support. He stated, "Arvind Kejriwal has made a habit of spreading false allegations, and now he has crossed all limits. The Delhi Jal Board CEO has already discredited these claims."

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, Kejriwal had alleged that Haryana's administration poisoned the Yamuna waters, endangering the lives of Delhi's residents. However, Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde's letter to the Chief Secretary labeled Kejriwal's statements as factually incorrect and warned about the fear-mongering and inter-state tensions they could cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)