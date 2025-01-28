Left Menu

Political Showdown: Kejriwal and BJP Clash Over Yamuna Water Controversy

BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticized Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for accusing Haryana's BJP government of poisoning Yamuna water supplied to Delhi. Kejriwal's claim was refuted by Delhi Jal Board CEO, sparking a political clash ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. The controversy underscores escalating tensions between AAP and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:41 IST
Political Showdown: Kejriwal and BJP Clash Over Yamuna Water Controversy
BJP leader Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Delhi is tense as BJP leader Tarun Chugh hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his accusations against the Haryana BJP government concerning the Yamuna river water issue. Chugh dismissed Kejriwal's claims as baseless, highlighting that even the Delhi Jal Board CEO had refuted them.

Chugh accused Kejriwal of descending to petty politics and insinuated that such allegations are a desperate attempt amid decreasing public support. He stated, "Arvind Kejriwal has made a habit of spreading false allegations, and now he has crossed all limits. The Delhi Jal Board CEO has already discredited these claims."

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, Kejriwal had alleged that Haryana's administration poisoned the Yamuna waters, endangering the lives of Delhi's residents. However, Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde's letter to the Chief Secretary labeled Kejriwal's statements as factually incorrect and warned about the fear-mongering and inter-state tensions they could cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025