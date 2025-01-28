BJP Strategizes Success with 27 Top Leaders for Delhi Assembly Elections
The BJP has mobilized a team of 27 seasoned leaders, including Union Ministers and senior party members, to manage the campaign for Delhi's upcoming Assembly elections. Each leader is responsible for two constituencies, aiming for victory in 54 total. Elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its strategy for the forthcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections by deploying a team of 27 high-profile leaders. This group, consisting of Union Ministers, ex-Ministers, and experienced party veterans, will oversee election preparations across the capital.
Notable leaders such as Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Mansukh Mandaviya are among those tasked with managing two constituencies each, ensuring BJP candidates' success. Altogether, these leaders will aim to secure victories in 54 constituencies.
Key allocations include Goyal in charge of Delhi Cantt and Wazirpur, Pradhan managing Malviya Nagar and Greater Kailash, and Bhupender Yadav handling Mehrauli and Bijwasan. This strategic approach intends to bolster BJP's chances in the elections set for February 5, with results to follow on February 8.
