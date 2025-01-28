Left Menu

BJP Unveils Catchy New Remix for Delhi Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a new theme song for the Delhi Assembly elections, performed by MP Manoj Tiwari. The remixed song 'BJP Dil Mein, BJP Delhi Mein' includes the party's election promises. Delhi voters will head to the polls on February 5, with results announced on February 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has introduced a new theme song ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections. Sung by the party's Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari, this song aims to energize the voter base.

Tiwari announced the remake of the 2017 hit 'BJP Dil Mein, BJP Delhi Mein,' now updated with promises aimed at winning voter confidence in the upcoming elections. The remix seeks to resonate with the electorate by reinforcing the party's vision.

The Delhi elections are slated for February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. This political song aims to capture the spirit of the campaign in the final days leading up to the voting day.

