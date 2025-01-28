Left Menu

Tensions Flare as M23 Rebels Seize Control in Eastern Congo

Amid the advancing M23 rebels backed by Rwanda in eastern Congo, residents, including Colleta Nzambonimpa, find themselves trapped in Goma, sparking fears of regional conflict escalation. The geopolitical landscape, with Rwanda's involvement and delayed international action, complicates efforts to stabilize the region, highlighting the crisis's deep humanitarian impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:14 IST
Tensions Flare as M23 Rebels Seize Control in Eastern Congo

Amid the escalating M23 insurgency in eastern Congo, driven by support from Rwanda, the city of Goma finds itself under siege, reigniting fears of regional conflict. Residents, including Colleta Nzambonimpa, have found themselves trapped as rebels seized control, drawing parallels to a 2012 invasion.

The complexities of international politics hinder efforts to reverse this occupation. Analysts attribute the situation to various factors: Rwanda's strategic political alliances, international distractions, and military dynamics on the ground. With the Congolese government unable to regain control, millions of civilians remain displaced across the region.

Despite accusations of Rwandan involvement in the rebel movement, global powers have been slow to implement decisive measures. As diplomatic channels seem stagnant, the humanitarian crisis deepens, necessitating urgent intervention to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025