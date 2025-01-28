Left Menu

Unity in Sovereignty: Europe's Stand on International Borders

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, affirmed Europe's commitment to honoring international borders after meeting French President Macron. This stance counters U.S. President Trump's interest in Greenland. Such respect is deemed vital for keeping the post-World War II international community intact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:18 IST
  • Denmark

In a significant political stance, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen underscored Europe's unwavering commitment to respecting international borders. Her statement came post discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron in an effort to reinforce territorial sovereignty.

Frederiksen emphasized the importance placed by Nordic and European allies on maintaining the sanctity of state boundaries. This adherence to honoring sovereignty is seen as a cornerstone for the international community established following World War II.

The pronouncement comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, a move that has sparked debate over territorial integrity within the Kingdom of Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

