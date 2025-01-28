Russian Delegation Visits Syria Amid Shifting Political Landscape

In a significant diplomatic move, a delegation of Russian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and special envoy Alexander Lavrentyev, arrived in Damascus on Tuesday. This marks the first high-level Russian visit to Syria since the ousting of former President Bashar Assad.

The visit underscores continued ties between Moscow and Damascus, even after the politically turbulent exit of Assad, who sought refuge in Russia. Official comments from Syria's interim government remain sparse, although informal reports suggest meetings with Syria's de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa and the nation's foreign minister are scheduled.

Despite the overhaul in Syrian leadership, Moscow's military presence remains significant, with no signs of withdrawal from its bases, particularly the Hmeimim air base and the naval facility in Tartus. However, a recent cancellation of a port management contract signals reassessment of certain economic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)