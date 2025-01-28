Left Menu

Europe United: A Stand for Sovereign Borders

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, following discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, affirmed full support from European and global leaders for the respect of international borders. Her remarks, made on TV2, emphasize the importance of state sovereignty, especially against the backdrop of U.S. interest in Greenland.

In a reaffirmation of unity, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced widespread support from European and international leaders for respecting international borders. This statement followed her meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Frederiksen, speaking to broadcaster TV2, emphasized the vital role of maintaining territorial sovereignty, stating it is essential for the international community built post-World War II.

Her comments arise amid U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed interest in Greenland, a territory belonging to Denmark, highlighting the ongoing importance of sovereign rights.

