Congress vs. BJP: Ganga Dip Controversy Sparks Political Debate

The simmering political tension between Congress and BJP reached new heights when Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao defended his party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks critiquing BJP leaders over the ongoing 'dip in Ganga' controversy. Rao underscored that Kharge highlighted the need to prioritize poverty alleviation alongside spiritual devotion.

Addressing reporters, Rao expressed that while taking a holy dip in the Ganga is steeped in devotion, the BJP leadership, represented by figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, focuses more on manipulating voter sentiments than addressing pressing poverty issues. According to Rao, Congress emphasizes sincere actions for the poor to earn their votes.

Reacting to Kharge's criticism, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal questioned Congress's past dedication to visiting significant sites like Mhow, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birthplace, on important anniversaries. Meghwal pointed out that Modi was the first Prime Minister to attend such a ceremony, challenging Congress's commitment to historical and social causes.

