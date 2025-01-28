Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique: Kejriwal in the Crosshairs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a strong critique against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, accusing him of enabling a massive 'liquor scam' under his leadership in Delhi. Speaking at a rally in Patparganj, Gandhi condemned Kejriwal's move from promising clean politics to living in a 'sheesh mahal'.

The former Congress chief further extended his criticisms to Manish Sisodia, labeling him, along with Kejriwal, as the 'architect' of the alleged scam. Gandhi urged voters to elect Congress candidate Anil Chaudhary, criticizing Sisodia for allegedly fleeing his constituency after engaging in corruption. He also attacked BJP, accusing them of undermining the Constitution and favoring elite billionaires over the common man.

Gandhi emphasized an ongoing ideological battle, choosing love over hate, and argued that the Congress represents unity in diversity. He urged a pushback against capitalist control and promoted inclusive representation for marginalized communities in India's economic setup, also pledging to remove the reservation cap if his party succeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)