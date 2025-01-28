Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique: Kejriwal in the Crosshairs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and BJP, accusing them of corrupt practices and societal division. He emphasized the importance of protecting equality and the Constitution, urging voters to support Congress. Gandhi also highlighted the lack of representation of marginalized communities in India's economic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique: Kejriwal in the Crosshairs
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a strong critique against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, accusing him of enabling a massive 'liquor scam' under his leadership in Delhi. Speaking at a rally in Patparganj, Gandhi condemned Kejriwal's move from promising clean politics to living in a 'sheesh mahal'.

The former Congress chief further extended his criticisms to Manish Sisodia, labeling him, along with Kejriwal, as the 'architect' of the alleged scam. Gandhi urged voters to elect Congress candidate Anil Chaudhary, criticizing Sisodia for allegedly fleeing his constituency after engaging in corruption. He also attacked BJP, accusing them of undermining the Constitution and favoring elite billionaires over the common man.

Gandhi emphasized an ongoing ideological battle, choosing love over hate, and argued that the Congress represents unity in diversity. He urged a pushback against capitalist control and promoted inclusive representation for marginalized communities in India's economic setup, also pledging to remove the reservation cap if his party succeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025