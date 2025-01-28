Left Menu

BJP Unveils New Election Anthem for Delhi Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a new theme song for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, featuring MP Manoj Tiwari's catchy tunes. It highlights key manifesto promises like a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women, aiming to resonate with voters and challenge Arvind Kejriwal's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:36 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a new theme song for the Delhi Assembly elections, emphasizing its manifesto commitments, including a monthly Rs 2,500 for women. Sung by party MP Manoj Tiwari, the song is a remake of his 2017 hit.

Party officials, including Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, say the song "Bahane Nahi, Badlav Chahiye, Dilli Mein BJP Sarkar Chahiye" is gaining popularity and could be pivotal in the elections, as the Delhi public responds positively.

Amidst claims of widespread dissatisfaction with Arvind Kejriwal's governance, the BJP's new song aims to bolster its campaign for a 'double-engine government' in Delhi. Voting takes place on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

