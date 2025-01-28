BJP Unveils New Election Anthem for Delhi Polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a new theme song for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, featuring MP Manoj Tiwari's catchy tunes. It highlights key manifesto promises like a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women, aiming to resonate with voters and challenge Arvind Kejriwal's government.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a new theme song for the Delhi Assembly elections, emphasizing its manifesto commitments, including a monthly Rs 2,500 for women. Sung by party MP Manoj Tiwari, the song is a remake of his 2017 hit.
Party officials, including Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, say the song "Bahane Nahi, Badlav Chahiye, Dilli Mein BJP Sarkar Chahiye" is gaining popularity and could be pivotal in the elections, as the Delhi public responds positively.
Amidst claims of widespread dissatisfaction with Arvind Kejriwal's governance, the BJP's new song aims to bolster its campaign for a 'double-engine government' in Delhi. Voting takes place on February 5, with results expected on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Constitutional Commitment
Was abused a lot by Rahul Gandhi in his rally but won't comment on it: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal promised to reduce inflation, but failed to do so; poor becoming poorer, rich richer in India: Rahul Gandhi.
AAP's graph soaring, it is becoming clear that party will get full majority in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP distributing money, gold chains, blankets and sarees to buy votes ahead of Delhi polls: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.