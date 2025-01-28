Left Menu

BJP Urges EC to Bar Kejriwal for 'Poisonous' Allegations

The BJP has called on the Election Commission to bar AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning due to his claim that Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna River. Union ministers and the Haryana CM demanded legal action and retraction of the statement, labeling it as dangerous and irresponsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:38 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested the Election Commission (EC) to prohibit Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning in the upcoming polls due to his allegation that Haryana is contaminating the Yamuna River.

A BJP delegation, including senior ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Bhupender Yadav, accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh, met the EC officials to advocate for action against Kejriwal. They criticized his statement as being alarmist and unfounded, endangering India's federal structure and election processes.

The BJP's memorandum to the EC argued that Kejriwal's claims could incite panic among the public, lacking substantiation and verging on a breach of electoral conduct. The delegation sought the EC's intervention to maintain decorum and responsibility in electoral dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

