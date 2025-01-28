Gandhi Attacks Kejriwal: Allegations of Liquor Scam and 'Sheesh Mahal Politics'
Rahul Gandhi criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for corruption allegations, specifically a liquor scam, while claiming Kejriwal engaged in 'sheesh mahal politics.' Gandhi accused Kejriwal of fearing PM Modi and mentioned the AAP leader's absence during the Delhi riots. He contrasted this with Congress' commitment to equality and anti-hate politics.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of overseeing a major liquor scam in Delhi and practicing what he termed 'sheesh mahal politics.' Speaking in Patparganj and Okhla, Gandhi claimed Kejriwal came in promising clean governance but fell short.
Gandhi asserted that Kejriwal was 'afraid' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the AAP leader's lack of presence during the 2020 Delhi riots. The Congress leader also took a dig at former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, labeling him the 'architect of the liquor scam.'
At both rallies, Gandhi emphasized the ideological battle between BJP-RSS and Congress, vowing to counter BJP's divisive politics with messages of love. He also lambasted Modi and Kejriwal for neglecting the poor and causing the loss of industrial opportunities in areas like Okhla.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala legislator P V Anvar, who joined Trinamool Congress, resigns as Nilambur MLA.
Will support Congress candidate in Nilambur Assembly bypoll, says Anvar after quitting as MLA.
Narendra Modi Inaugurates Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
Congress Aims for Delhi Revival with 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana'