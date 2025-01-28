Left Menu

EC Demands Proof from Kejriwal Over River Poisoning Claims

The Election Commission has requested factual evidence from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal regarding his allegations that Haryana is contaminating the Yamuna River. The commission reminded him of legal penalties for making unfounded claims that could disrupt national harmony. Responses and evidence are expected imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:10 IST
The Election Commission has officially requested AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to provide evidence supporting his allegations that Haryana is deliberately poisoning the Yamuna River. The commission highlighted possible legal consequences of spreading unfounded claims that might impact national harmony.

Kejriwal is required to submit his evidence by 8 PM on Wednesday, detailing the chemicals allegedly used and substantiating the potential dangers described. He must also provide details of how Delhi Jal Board engineers detected and intercepted the issue in time.

Complaints from both the BJP and Congress prompted the Election Commission's inquiry, while Delhi Chief Minister Atishi raised concerns about ammonia levels in water supplied by Haryana. The commission is also awaiting a factual report from the Haryana government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

