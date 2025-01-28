Left Menu

Amit Shah Challenges Kejriwal Over Poison Allegations in Yamuna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of lying about the Haryana government mixing poison in the Yamuna river, challenging him to provide proof of his claims. The accusation arose amid political tensions leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:21 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of falsely claiming that the Haryana government poisoned the Yamuna River. Shah challenged Kejriwal to publicly release a Delhi Jal Board report to back up his allegations.

Addressing a rally in the Kalkaji constituency, Shah urged Kejriwal to identify the alleged poison supposedly mixed in the river. The home minister questioned Kejriwal's credibility, branding the allegations as political mudslinging without evidence.

Shah criticized the AAP government for political deceit, particularly during the Covid pandemic, urging citizens to support the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Shah emphasized the need for development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

