Federal Freeze Fallout: Trump Halts Billions in Aid

President Donald Trump's administration has implemented a sweeping halt on federal grants and loans, affecting key sectors such as education, health care, and disaster relief. The Office of Management and Budget has been tasked with reviewing these funds to ensure alignment with the President's policy priorities.

The administration's decision has caused widespread concern, particularly amongst nonprofits and low-income states that rely heavily on federal assistance. While Social Security and Medicare payments remain unaffected, uncertainty looms over programs for veterans and low-income health care. Foreign aid, particularly lifesaving medical supplies, has also been impacted under the order.

This action has sparked intense debate, with Democrats challenging the legality of the freeze. Congressional leaders argue the President lacks the authority to halt approved spending, raising issues of constitutional conflict. Meanwhile, Trump's allies assert that the move is in line with his campaign promise to disrupt the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)