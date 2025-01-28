Jammu & Kashmir Leaders Unite to Demand Restoration of Statehood
Leaders Sajad Gani Lone and Altaf Bukhari emphasize the need for a united struggle to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The discussions highlighted the shortcomings of the current National Conference-led government and advocated for ending the lieutenant governor's rule to address regional conflicts.
Sajad Gani Lone and Altaf Bukhari are calling for a concerted effort to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. This sentiment is echoed by the Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena (UBT), which calls for an end to the dual-power system. Lone criticizes the non-fulfillment of the National Conference's promises.
Lone argues that managing 20 portfolios is overwhelming for Omar Abdullah, who currently holds eight ministerial slots under Union Territory status. In contrast, Bukhari urges fairness in evaluating the government's 100-day performance, suggesting it is too early for conclusive judgments.
Shiv Sena's Manish Sahni presses for ending the lieutenant governor's rule due to regional safety concerns. Additionally, Lone calls for religious autonomy and criticizes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the uniform civil code in Uttarakhand, warning against governmental overreach into religious matters.
