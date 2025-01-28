Senate Presses On with Vought Nomination Amidst Grant Halt Controversy
The Senate Budget Committee, led by Republicans, is set to confirm Russell Vought as budget chief. This decision proceeds despite Democratic calls for a delay following a federal grants and loans halt directive. The pause aims to ensure alignment with Trump's policies on foreign aid, climate change, and diversity initiatives.
The Republican-controlled Senate Budget Committee is advancing with Russell Vought's confirmation as budget chief, despite opposition from leading Democrats concerning a recent freeze on federal grants and loans.
Senator Lindsay Graham, chairman of the committee, confirmed in a statement that the nomination will continue as planned. This follows calls from senior Democrats to delay the process in the wake of a pause ordered by the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.
The hold on federal financial support is intended to review whether the funding aligns with President Trump's executive orders on foreign aid, climate change, and reversing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts described as 'woke.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
