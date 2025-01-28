Left Menu

Senate Presses On with Vought Nomination Amidst Grant Halt Controversy

The Senate Budget Committee, led by Republicans, is set to confirm Russell Vought as budget chief. This decision proceeds despite Democratic calls for a delay following a federal grants and loans halt directive. The pause aims to ensure alignment with Trump's policies on foreign aid, climate change, and diversity initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:21 IST
Senate Presses On with Vought Nomination Amidst Grant Halt Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Republican-controlled Senate Budget Committee is advancing with Russell Vought's confirmation as budget chief, despite opposition from leading Democrats concerning a recent freeze on federal grants and loans.

Senator Lindsay Graham, chairman of the committee, confirmed in a statement that the nomination will continue as planned. This follows calls from senior Democrats to delay the process in the wake of a pause ordered by the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The hold on federal financial support is intended to review whether the funding aligns with President Trump's executive orders on foreign aid, climate change, and reversing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts described as 'woke.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025