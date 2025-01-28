Left Menu

CHP's Presidential Push Amid Judicial Challenges

Turkey's main opposition party, CHP, plans to announce its presidential candidate to counter judicial actions against the party. Amid investigations into party figures, including Istanbul’s Mayor, the CHP eyes potential early elections. The government's alleged judicial manipulation remains a contentious issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:31 IST
In a significant political development, Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), is gearing up to announce its presidential candidate in the coming months. This move, articulated by party leader Ozgur Ozel, aims to counteract what the opposition perceives as a judicial crackdown on CHP members and municipalities.

Despite presidential and parliamentary elections not being due until 2028, the CHP is pushing for early polls following recent detentions and investigations into its members. Notably, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is under investigation, a move he claims is politically motivated to undermine his potential presidential bid against President Tayyip Erdogan.

The controversy intensified as journalists from Halk TV, an opposition channel, were detained after airing content involving an expert witness from the Imamoglu case. With Erdogan's may final term nearing its end, speculation about constitutional amendments to extend his leadership further complicates Turkey's volatile political landscape.

