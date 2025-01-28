AAP Criticizes BJP: Tax Burden vs Public Benefits

On Tuesday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar issued a strong rebuke of the BJP government's financial policies, asserting they unfairly burden middle-class taxpayers while reallocating funds to favored industrialists. Kakkar stressed that tax revenues ought to be redirected toward vital services such as education, healthcare, and transportation, rather than enriching a select few.

Kakkar remarked on the ideological clash within the country. She noted, 'BJP's taxation policies have crippled the middle class, taxing them heavily without providing corresponding benefits. The tax money should facilitate the construction of schools and improve access to essential services, yet it's being diverted elsewhere.' She contrasted this with Arvind Kejriwal's administration, which offers substantial monthly savings to citizens.

Further emphasizing this contrast, Kakkar highlighted schemes like free electricity, water, and transportation for women and seniors under Kejriwal's leadership, allowing up to Rs 25,000 in savings per month. Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that no billionaire's loans are forgiven, urging loan relief instead for farmers and the middle class. Kejriwal argued that halting billionaire loan waivers could slash income tax and GST rates.

In a press meeting, Kejriwal accused the central government of misappropriating public funds to benefit a few billionaires, at the expense of citizens' welfare. With elections looming in Delhi, AAP seeks to maintain its dominance, having previously overshadowed the BJP in past elections. As Delhi braces for voting, the political landscape remains charged with these differing fiscal ideologies.

