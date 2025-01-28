Strategic Moves: India, China, and the Technological Leap
The disengagement of troops in Ladakh between India and China opens diplomatic possibilities, though large issues persist, says foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan. India aims to enhance ties with the US to boost technological growth. Apple excels in Indian production, marking significant industrial progress.
- Country:
- India
Recent disengagement efforts in eastern Ladakh between India and China offer diplomatic openings, yet substantial concerns linger, according to foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan. He emphasized India's need to deepen ties with the United States for technological and economic advancements.
The announcement of measures like resuming direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are seen as positive steps towards rebuilding relationships post-disengagement. Despite these efforts, significant challenges remain, such as the continued military presence and a massive trade deficit with China.
In a related discussion, India's promising strides in AI and industrial capabilities were highlighted. Taimur Baig, DBS Research Group Chief Economist, noted Apple's successful production levels in India, matching China's standards, defying initial expectations. India seems poised to leverage geopolitical opportunities while Europe, criticized by former diplomat Kishore Mahbubabni, may have lost its influence in global affairs, particularly in the US-China dynamic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- disengagement
- troops
- Ladakh
- US
- technology
- economic
- relations
- Kailash Mansarovar