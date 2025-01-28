Strategic Moves: India, China, and the Technological Leap

Recent disengagement efforts in eastern Ladakh between India and China offer diplomatic openings, yet substantial concerns linger, according to foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan. He emphasized India's need to deepen ties with the United States for technological and economic advancements.

The announcement of measures like resuming direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are seen as positive steps towards rebuilding relationships post-disengagement. Despite these efforts, significant challenges remain, such as the continued military presence and a massive trade deficit with China.

In a related discussion, India's promising strides in AI and industrial capabilities were highlighted. Taimur Baig, DBS Research Group Chief Economist, noted Apple's successful production levels in India, matching China's standards, defying initial expectations. India seems poised to leverage geopolitical opportunities while Europe, criticized by former diplomat Kishore Mahbubabni, may have lost its influence in global affairs, particularly in the US-China dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)