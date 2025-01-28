Left Menu

Strategic Moves: India, China, and the Technological Leap

The disengagement of troops in Ladakh between India and China opens diplomatic possibilities, though large issues persist, says foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan. India aims to enhance ties with the US to boost technological growth. Apple excels in Indian production, marking significant industrial progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:16 IST
Strategic Moves: India, China, and the Technological Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recent disengagement efforts in eastern Ladakh between India and China offer diplomatic openings, yet substantial concerns linger, according to foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan. He emphasized India's need to deepen ties with the United States for technological and economic advancements.

The announcement of measures like resuming direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are seen as positive steps towards rebuilding relationships post-disengagement. Despite these efforts, significant challenges remain, such as the continued military presence and a massive trade deficit with China.

In a related discussion, India's promising strides in AI and industrial capabilities were highlighted. Taimur Baig, DBS Research Group Chief Economist, noted Apple's successful production levels in India, matching China's standards, defying initial expectations. India seems poised to leverage geopolitical opportunities while Europe, criticized by former diplomat Kishore Mahbubabni, may have lost its influence in global affairs, particularly in the US-China dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025