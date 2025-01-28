Political Tempers Flare: Shrinate Criticizes Kejriwal Amid Assembly Election Tensions

In a heated political exchange, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday targeted Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal for his comments against Rahul Gandhi. She suggested Kejriwal's remarks reflected his fear of losing the forthcoming assembly elections. Shrinate's comments followed insinuations by Kejriwal and AAP's Priyanka Kakkar about a purported 'agreement' between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the National Herald case.

Shrinate questioned Kejriwal's political integrity by pointing out past alliances. She said, 'Arvind Kejriwal is unsettled by the prospect of defeat. We can ask him about his compromises with the BJP during his campaigns in Goa, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.' Additionally, Shrinate accused Kejriwal of ignoring issues like the Delhi riots and of discrimination against Dalit leaders in AAP.

Speculating further on Kejriwal's 'poisoned water' accusation against Haryana's BJP government, Shrinate demanded accountability. AAP's Priyanka Kakkar claimed PM Modi concocted charges against AAP's leaders, while questioning Congress's untouched status in the National Herald case. Meanwhile, Delhi assembly elections, set for February 5, loom with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)