Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of lacking the willingness to engage in negotiations, despite the existence of a legal avenue for dialogue. Speaking to Russian state television, Putin emphasized that the complexities arise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's alleged illegitimacy, which restricts his authority to sign agreements.

In his address to top Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin, Putin highlighted that if the desire for negotiations exists, the chairman of Ukraine's parliament could facilitate discussions in accordance with constitutional protocols. He noted, however, that Ukraine appeared disinterested in resolving these legal issues.

As tensions continue, these comments shed light on the diplomatic impasse and underline the geopolitical complexities that thwart any progress towards peaceful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)