EU and US: Strengthening Transatlantic Ties Amid Global Challenges

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed global challenges like the Ukraine war, Iran, and China during their first call since the Trump administration began. Concerns about the impact of US policies on transatlantic relations were highlighted, with shared priorities such as defense and energy diversification emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio held their first phone call on Tuesday since the Trump administration took office, discussing pressing global issues including the conflicts involving Ukraine, Iran, and China's influence.

The conversation is part of growing European concerns over the implications of the United States' "America First" policy on transatlantic relationships in areas such as defense, trade, and security. Both leaders stressed common interests in addressing Russia's war in Ukraine and Iran's destabilizing actions, as Kallas expressed on social media platform X.

Furthermore, an EU official noted that Kallas and Rubio agreed on the importance of maintaining pressure on Moscow for peace in Ukraine and discussed the necessity of political transition in Syria. The EU's commitment to increasing defense spending and energy diversification was also highlighted amidst rising demands from President Trump for higher NATO contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

