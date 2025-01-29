EU and US: Strengthening Transatlantic Ties Amid Global Challenges

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio held their first phone call on Tuesday since the Trump administration took office, discussing pressing global issues including the conflicts involving Ukraine, Iran, and China's influence.

The conversation is part of growing European concerns over the implications of the United States' "America First" policy on transatlantic relationships in areas such as defense, trade, and security. Both leaders stressed common interests in addressing Russia's war in Ukraine and Iran's destabilizing actions, as Kallas expressed on social media platform X.

Furthermore, an EU official noted that Kallas and Rubio agreed on the importance of maintaining pressure on Moscow for peace in Ukraine and discussed the necessity of political transition in Syria. The EU's commitment to increasing defense spending and energy diversification was also highlighted amidst rising demands from President Trump for higher NATO contributions.

