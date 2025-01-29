Democracy Under Siege: Examining Foreign Interference in Canadian Elections
A government report found foreign interference in Canadian elections, notably by China and India, but concluded it did not affect results. The report, confirming earlier findings, criticized government response times and transparency. Both China and India dismissed the findings, accusing Canada of interference in their affairs.
A recently released official report concluded that the Canadian government's delayed response to foreign interference by China and India in its elections did not ultimately alter the election outcomes. The investigation, established in September 2023 following media allegations of interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections, found the Liberals had won without influence despite the meddling.
The report confirmed interim findings that foreign interference eroded public trust without changing election results. China dismissed these claims as baseless, asserting its adherence to non-interference principles, while accusing Canada of meddling in its own affairs. India similarly rejected the allegations, calling out Canada's alleged interferences in India's domestic matters.
The Foreign Interference Commission noted that foreign meddling in Canada is rising and evolving in tactic. The Liberal government has enacted measures to counter such interference, but the report criticized slow reactions and inadequate coordination. Additionally, the government was criticized for poor communication regarding the extent and counteractions of foreign interferences, urging the need for greater transparency.
