Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of evading serious talks aimed at ending the nearly three-year-old conflict. Zelenskiy claims that Putin's recent statements highlight his fear of negotiations and strong leadership.

According to Zelenskiy, the Russian President is deliberately prolonging the conflict, avoiding efforts for genuine resolution. This accusation was made through a message on the Telegram platform, further indicating Zelenskiy's stance on Putin's intentions.

Earlier, Putin stated that Ukraine could seek legal avenues for dialogue despite his claims regarding Zelenskiy's legitimacy, suggesting that the Ukrainian President is overstepping his mandate and hindering the negotiation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)