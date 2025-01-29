Left Menu

Zelenskiy Accuses Putin of Dodging Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for avoiding meaningful negotiations to end the prolonged war. Zelenskiy stated that Putin's recent remarks demonstrate his fear of negotiations and intent to extend the conflict. Putin accused Zelenskiy of exceeding his legal mandate, suggesting this hinders talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 02:42 IST
Zelenskiy Accuses Putin of Dodging Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of evading serious talks aimed at ending the nearly three-year-old conflict. Zelenskiy claims that Putin's recent statements highlight his fear of negotiations and strong leadership.

According to Zelenskiy, the Russian President is deliberately prolonging the conflict, avoiding efforts for genuine resolution. This accusation was made through a message on the Telegram platform, further indicating Zelenskiy's stance on Putin's intentions.

Earlier, Putin stated that Ukraine could seek legal avenues for dialogue despite his claims regarding Zelenskiy's legitimacy, suggesting that the Ukrainian President is overstepping his mandate and hindering the negotiation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025