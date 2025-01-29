Zelenskiy Accuses Putin of Dodging Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for avoiding meaningful negotiations to end the prolonged war. Zelenskiy stated that Putin's recent remarks demonstrate his fear of negotiations and intent to extend the conflict. Putin accused Zelenskiy of exceeding his legal mandate, suggesting this hinders talks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of evading serious talks aimed at ending the nearly three-year-old conflict. Zelenskiy claims that Putin's recent statements highlight his fear of negotiations and strong leadership.
According to Zelenskiy, the Russian President is deliberately prolonging the conflict, avoiding efforts for genuine resolution. This accusation was made through a message on the Telegram platform, further indicating Zelenskiy's stance on Putin's intentions.
Earlier, Putin stated that Ukraine could seek legal avenues for dialogue despite his claims regarding Zelenskiy's legitimacy, suggesting that the Ukrainian President is overstepping his mandate and hindering the negotiation process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Russia
- negotiations
- conflict
- war
- peace talks
- legal mandate
- Telegram
ALSO READ
Manhattan Moves Forward: The Impact of NYC's First Congestion Pricing
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: A Step Closer to Peace?
Bayrou's Budget Balancing Act: Left's Support Sought amid Pension Reform Tug-of-War
Andhra Pradesh CM's Warm Wishes for Makar Sankranti
Transforming Lives: The Role of Social Safety Nets in Fragile and Conflict Settings