Corruption Probe: Ukraine's Defence Minister Under Investigation

In a recent development, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has initiated a criminal investigation involving Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. The move follows an appeal brought forth by a civil society watchdog.

The investigation will scrutinize whether Minister Umerov exploited his official capacity, amid rising political tensions over arms procurement.

This probe shines a light on the ongoing internal political struggles within Ukraine's government, particularly focusing on the defense procurement sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)