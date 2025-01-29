Left Menu

Corruption Probe: Ukraine's Defence Minister Under Investigation

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a criminal investigation into Defence Minister Rustem Umerov following a watchdog's appeal. This comes amid political infighting concerning arms procurement, raising questions about authority misuse by Umerov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 02:53 IST
Corruption Probe: Ukraine's Defence Minister Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent development, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has initiated a criminal investigation involving Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. The move follows an appeal brought forth by a civil society watchdog.

The investigation will scrutinize whether Minister Umerov exploited his official capacity, amid rising political tensions over arms procurement.

This probe shines a light on the ongoing internal political struggles within Ukraine's government, particularly focusing on the defense procurement sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025