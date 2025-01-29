Corruption Probe: Ukraine's Defence Minister Under Investigation
Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a criminal investigation into Defence Minister Rustem Umerov following a watchdog's appeal. This comes amid political infighting concerning arms procurement, raising questions about authority misuse by Umerov.
In a recent development, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has initiated a criminal investigation involving Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. The move follows an appeal brought forth by a civil society watchdog.
The investigation will scrutinize whether Minister Umerov exploited his official capacity, amid rising political tensions over arms procurement.
This probe shines a light on the ongoing internal political struggles within Ukraine's government, particularly focusing on the defense procurement sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
