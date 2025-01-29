Left Menu

Senate Democrats Thwart GOP Sanctions on ICC Amid Israel Controversy

U.S. Senate Democrats stopped a Republican-led effort to sanction the International Criminal Court over its arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu and former defense chief. The 'Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act' was seen as too broad, potentially alienating allies. Republicans claimed the bill counters ICC's alleged anti-Israel bias.

29-01-2025
In a significant move, U.S. Senate Democrats halted a Republican initiative that aimed to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court. The halted legislation was in response to the ICC issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister, alleging involvement in war crimes during the Gaza conflict.

The proposed 'Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act' needed 60 votes to proceed but fell short with a 54-45 vote. The act had previously passed in the House of Representatives. Only one Democrat, Senator John Fetterman, supported the Republicans in the Senate vote. Democrats criticized the bill for its broad terms that could alienate allies and potentially target lower-level court employees.

The discussion around the bill highlighted accusations of anti-Israel bias within the ICC and the political motivations attributed to its actions. The bill's proponents, including Senator Jim Risch, argue that the ICC's actions are politically charged. The court, meanwhile, asserts its decisions are based on robust evidence, aiming to prevent further crimes by seeking warrants.

