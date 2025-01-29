Security Shakeup: Ex-Joint Chiefs Chair Faces Revoked Clearance
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will revoke the security clearance and personal security detail of retired General Mark Milley. A review will consider removing a star from Milley in retirement for actions undermining the chain of command. His Pentagon portrait will also be taken down.
In a significant move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth plans to revoke security clearance and personal security detail for retired Army General Mark Milley, according to senior administration officials reported by Fox News on Tuesday.
Additionally, Hegseth has called for a comprehensive review to determine if Milley should have a star removed from his retirement rank. This decision stems from alleged actions that reportedly undermined the chain of command, according to the report.
Moreover, in a symbolic step, Milley's last portrait will be removed from the Pentagon. Milley was also among those preemptively pardoned by former President Joe Biden on his last day in office, Jan. 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
