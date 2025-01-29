Trump Administration Proposes Incentives to Reduce Federal Workforce

The Trump administration unveiled a bold initiative aiming to downsizing the federal workforce by encouraging employees to resign voluntarily. Dubbed the 'deferred resignation program,' it enables employees to remain on payroll until September 30, even if they cease working.

Buyout incentives are capped at $25,000 per employee. The employees have until February 6 to decide on participation, according to an official email disclosed by Reuters. The initiative projects a more streamlined and adaptable government workforce, despite expectations that the military and some agencies will see growth.

However, the American Federation of Government Employees' President, Everett Kelley, criticized the proposal, describing it as coercive amidst recent anti-worker policies. The White House has not issued an immediate response to these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)