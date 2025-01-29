Left Menu

Mexico's Power Play: Public-Private Electricity Generation

The Mexican government is backing a legislative proposal allowing public-private electricity generation projects, provided the state has a 54% stake. Supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum, the bill aligns with former President Lopez Obrador's vision, emphasizing state dominance in electricity supply for national sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:03 IST
Mexico's Power Play: Public-Private Electricity Generation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mexican government is set to unveil a legislative proposal allowing public-private partnerships in electricity generation. However, the state must hold a majority stake of at least 54%, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.

Backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, the initiative is part of the implementing legislation connected to energy reforms passed last year by the ruling party. It mandates that the state-owned utility, Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), supply at least 54% of the national grid's electricity.

This move continues the policy direction advocated by Sheinbaum's predecessor, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, promoting the idea that national sovereignty depends on CFE being the primary force in the power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025