Trump Administration Pushes for School Choice

President Donald Trump is set to sign a significant executive order aimed at expanding school choice programs, as reported by CBS News. The move underscores the administration's commitment to reshaping education funding priorities.

This executive action will task U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth with devising a comprehensive plan. The proposal will enable military families to allocate Pentagon resources towards selecting schools that best fit their children's educational needs.

This decision reflects a broader strategy to offer families more flexibility in educational opportunities, highlighting the administration's focus on empowering parental school choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)