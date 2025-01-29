Left Menu

Trump Administration Pushes for School Choice

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to prioritize federal funding for school choice. The order will direct the Secretary of Defense to create a plan for military families to use Pentagon funds for preferred schooling options.

Updated: 29-01-2025 07:29 IST
President Donald Trump is set to sign a significant executive order aimed at expanding school choice programs, as reported by CBS News. The move underscores the administration's commitment to reshaping education funding priorities.

This executive action will task U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth with devising a comprehensive plan. The proposal will enable military families to allocate Pentagon resources towards selecting schools that best fit their children's educational needs.

This decision reflects a broader strategy to offer families more flexibility in educational opportunities, highlighting the administration's focus on empowering parental school choices.

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

