Turmoil over Yamuna: Delhi's Water Crisis and Political Blame Game
Chief Minister Atishi accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of prioritizing political interests over addressing dangerously high ammonia levels in Delhi's water, supporting Arvind Kejriwal's allegations against the BJP's handling of the Yamuna water. She criticized Saxena's actions as a failure to fulfill his responsibilities to the people of Delhi.
Amid escalating water quality concerns in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi has vocally criticized Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. She accused him of bending to political pressures instead of tackling the severe ammonia levels in the Yamuna, supporting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's claims of political negligence by the BJP in Haryana.
Saxena countered these allegations in a correspondence to Atishi, describing Kejriwal's statements as false and damaging, with potential to incite tension with neighboring Haryana. He expressed concerns over the claims affecting national security, dismissing Atishi's justifications as misleading.
Atishi retorted by highlighting Saxena’s choice to prioritize political allegiances over his duty to safeguard public health. She denounced his dismissal of the water crisis as 'objectionable' and painted it as a choice that could define his administrative legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
