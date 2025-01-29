Delhi Assembly Elections: The Melody of Political Campaigns

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, the capital is abuzz with the vibrant sounds and visuals of political campaigns. From Chandni Chowk to Dwarka, parties are sparing no effort, using music as a key element of their election strategy.

The BJP has rekindled its 2017 anthem with a new remix, hoping to sway voters with promises of development specifically for Delhi. The Congress, however, is courting voters with its soothing tune, emphasizing its essential role in fulfilling Delhi's needs. Meanwhile, the AAP remains steadfast with its 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' campaign, highlighting its achievements in health and education.

Beyond the music, visually compelling posters fill the city's landscape, each party leveraging these tools to assert their political promises. As Delhiites navigate the electoral frenzy, the ultimate decision lies in their hands, evaluating which party will keep its word post-election.

