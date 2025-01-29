Left Menu

Labour Government Greenlights Heathrow Third Runway Boost

The UK Labour government supports plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, potentially creating over 100,000 jobs. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the runway’s significant role in economic growth, boosting exports, and investment, while criticizing delays affecting investor confidence in the UK economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:41 IST
The Labour government in the UK has confirmed its support for the development of a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport, as announced by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves. The project is expected to generate over 100,000 jobs and spur economic growth.

Reeves declared that the necessity for a third runway at Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, is more compelling now, aiming to invigorate economic expansion. "We cannot duck the decision any longer," she asserted, highlighting the runway's potential in enhancing investment and export opportunities.

She criticized the "persistent delays" surrounding the runway decision, which have raised doubts among international investors regarding the UK's commitment to bolstering its economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

