Telangana Council Elections: Key Dates Announced
The Telangana Legislative Council elections for a Graduates’ and two Teachers’ constituencies will be held on February 27. The Election Commission released the election schedule due to the retirement of current members on March 29. Nominations open February 3 and close February 10, with vote counting on March 3.
The Telangana Legislative Council is gearing up for elections in the Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies, scheduled for February 27. This announcement comes as the sitting members approach their retirement on March 29.
The Election Commission rolled out the plan, specifying that the nomination process will commence on February 3, with candidates having until February 10 to file their papers. Any withdrawals must be made by February 13.
Voters will cast their ballots between 8 AM and 4 PM on election day, with the crucial vote-counting ceremony set for March 3, marking a significant event in the state's political calendar.
