Minister Urges Ban on Burqas at Maharashtra Exam Centers

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane calls for a ban on burqas at board exam centers, citing cheating concerns. Emphasizing uniformity across all students, he argues that the Hindutva-aligned government won't support policies of appeasement, asserting exams should be taken without religious attire.

Updated: 29-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:44 IST
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister Nitesh Rane has issued a call for the prohibition of burqas at examination centers for 10th and 12th board exams. His request to the state Education Minister, Dada Bhuse, highlights incidents of cheating and demands a uniform policy for both Hindu and Muslim students.

Rane, serving as the Minister for Fisheries and Ports, reiterated that the state government, driven by Hindutva principles, will not accommodate appeasement politics. Emphasizing equality, he stated that religious attire such as burqas or hijabs should be reserved for outside of exam contexts.

In response to opposition and objections from Muslim scholars, Rane remarked that those insisting on wearing burqas during exams might consider pursuing studies in countries following Sharia law, underscoring India's constitution rooted in democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

