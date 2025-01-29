Left Menu

Germany's Asylum Law: A Core Value Amidst Rising Tensions

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Germany's commitment to asylum rights, emphasizing its significance in national values. His statements precede the CDU/CSU's push for increased security and border closure proposals to address irregular migration challenges.

  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated the country's steadfast commitment to asylum as a fundamental part of its laws and values in a spirited address to parliament on Wednesday.

His remarks come at a crucial moment, as the opposition CDU/CSU bloc prepares to introduce two motions that could reshape German immigration policy.

The proposed motions call for heightened security measures and advocate for the closure of Germany's land borders, aiming to tackle the ongoing issue of irregular migration.

