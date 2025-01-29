BJP's Commitment to Democracy and Development in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the BJP's unwavering commitment to democracy while addressing party members in Narsinghpura. He reaffirmed the party's dedication to strengthening democratic practices within its ranks.

Sharma cited adherence to internal processes, ensuring elections are conducted with democratic principles in mind. He mentioned inspired governance, drawing from visions of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.

Additionally, he stressed the government's commitment to development through inclusive policies, outlining plans like achieving daytime electricity for farmers by 2027 and financial backing for major budget promises within short timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)