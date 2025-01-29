BJP's Commitment to Democracy and Development in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlights the BJP's dedication to democracy and societal upliftment. Addressing a party event, Sharma cites adherence to internal democracy and government initiatives inspired by historical leaders. Emphasizing inclusivity, he assures voters of ongoing efforts for farmers' empowerment and sustainable energy solutions by 2027.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the BJP's unwavering commitment to democracy while addressing party members in Narsinghpura. He reaffirmed the party's dedication to strengthening democratic practices within its ranks.
Sharma cited adherence to internal processes, ensuring elections are conducted with democratic principles in mind. He mentioned inspired governance, drawing from visions of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.
Additionally, he stressed the government's commitment to development through inclusive policies, outlining plans like achieving daytime electricity for farmers by 2027 and financial backing for major budget promises within short timelines.
