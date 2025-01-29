Mayawati Urges BSP to Bolster Fight for Bahujans Amid Rising Capitalist Politics

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expressed alarm on Wednesday over the increasing dominance of 'anti-poor' capitalist politics and a surge in caste and communal tensions during an All India party leaders meeting in Delhi.

In a Hindi statement from the party, Mayawati urged members to advocate for the 'Bahujans', representing Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minorities. She emphasized the BSP's mission to ensure governance that allows poor, Dalits, tribals, and religious minorities to lead dignified lives, calling for organizational strengthening and expansion of the party's reach across all communities.

Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, highlighted the necessity of youth participation to advance the movement, pointing to the BSP's cadre-based nature, in contrast with parties like Congress and BJP. She criticized these parties, alongside the Samajwadi Party, for their double standards on issues affecting weaker social groups, positioning BSP as the only genuine 'Ambedkerite' party in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)