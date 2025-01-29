Mayawati's Call to Arms: Empowering Bahujans Against Capitalist Politics

On Wednesday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati voiced alarm over the escalating pro-capitalist politics and growing caste and communal hostility during a key party meeting in Delhi.

According to the party's statement in Hindi, Mayawati urged members to fight for 'Bahujans', a term referring to majorities such as Scheduled Castes, Tribes, OBCs, and minorities, ensuring their rights and dignified living conditions. She emphasized the need to bolster the party's base across all communities.

Highlighting the critical need to attract youth to the cause, Mayawati pointed out that the BSP is a cadre-based party, distinct from Congress and BJP. She condemned the influence of pro-rich parties on politics, which threatens the rights of the impoverished and marginalized, accusing BJP, Congress, and Samajwadi Party of inconsistency in addressing weaker social groups' issues.

