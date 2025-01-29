Left Menu

DHS Reverses Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans

The Trump administration has revoked a decision by the Biden administration to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans in the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the move, which affects approximately 600,000 Venezuelans and restores the original TPS expiration date to April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:02 IST
DHS Reverses Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has reversed the Biden administration's decision to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Wednesday. This decision affects around 600,000 Venezuelans living in the United States.

Noem stated on 'Fox and Friends' that the extension, initially signed by her successor Alejandro Mayorkas, would have allowed these individuals to stay for an additional 18 months. However, with the reversal, the TPS expiration reverts to the original date of April 2025, as stipulated in a six-page notice from the Department of Homeland Security.

The reversal of this policy highlights the uncertain future of TPS under the Trump administration, which has historically sought to limit its use. While TPS provides temporary legal status and work authorization, it does not offer a direct pathway to citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025