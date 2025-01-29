DHS Reverses Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans

The Trump administration has reversed the Biden administration's decision to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Wednesday. This decision affects around 600,000 Venezuelans living in the United States.

Noem stated on 'Fox and Friends' that the extension, initially signed by her successor Alejandro Mayorkas, would have allowed these individuals to stay for an additional 18 months. However, with the reversal, the TPS expiration reverts to the original date of April 2025, as stipulated in a six-page notice from the Department of Homeland Security.

The reversal of this policy highlights the uncertain future of TPS under the Trump administration, which has historically sought to limit its use. While TPS provides temporary legal status and work authorization, it does not offer a direct pathway to citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)